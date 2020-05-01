Loki (LOKI) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9,310.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Loki has a total market capitalization of $12.69 million and $9,310.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Loki has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,804.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.28 or 0.02410855 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $254.96 or 0.02895633 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00542868 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00729455 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012140 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00075382 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00024454 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00517843 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 47,581,266 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.