Loopring Price Up 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Loopring has a total market cap of $37.42 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loopring has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One Loopring token can now be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Tokenomy and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.18 or 0.02415074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00198913 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00062720 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00043018 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring’s launch date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,051,356,480 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, OTCBTC, YoBit, DragonEX, Bitbns, Upbit, OKEx, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Bithumb, AirSwap, Binance, IDEX, Tokenomy, IDAX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

