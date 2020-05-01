Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,082,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Lowe’s Companies worth $93,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after buying an additional 952,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,355,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,409,000 after buying an additional 260,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $974,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,749,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $928,038,000 after purchasing an additional 553,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,203,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $742,950,000 after purchasing an additional 156,840 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LOW traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $104.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,811,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003,396. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

