Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Has $9.75 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 2.9% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $2,754,179,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,155 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 637.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,518 shares of company stock valued at $27,882,820. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.28.

Shares of MA stock traded down $7.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,981,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,024. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $285.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.82% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

