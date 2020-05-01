Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,227 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA accounts for 7.4% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $24,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,714,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $550,700,000 after purchasing an additional 95,478 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,877,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,057,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,654,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,410,000 after purchasing an additional 128,810 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,614,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,550,000 after acquiring an additional 253,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $40.55. 77,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,379. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.