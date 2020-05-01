Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) CEO Randolph L. Marten Sells 7,500 Shares

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) CEO Randolph L. Marten sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Randolph L. Marten also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 29th, Randolph L. Marten sold 14,625 shares of Marten Transport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $337,252.50.
Shares of NASDAQ MRTN traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 423,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,243. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.02. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Marten Transport from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens raised Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marten Transport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. CWM LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.
About Marten Transport
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
