Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) CEO Randolph L. Marten Sells 7,500 Shares

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) CEO Randolph L. Marten sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Randolph L. Marten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Randolph L. Marten sold 14,625 shares of Marten Transport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $337,252.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 423,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,243. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.02. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $218.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Marten Transport from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens raised Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marten Transport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. CWM LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

