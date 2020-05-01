Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Cut by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 3.0% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its stake in Mastercard by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 123,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,862,000 after purchasing an additional 50,057 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Mastercard by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard stock traded down $8.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $274.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,886,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,771. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.99. The company has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.77, for a total transaction of $12,361,192.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,370,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,724,462,518.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,054 shares of company stock valued at $40,244,012 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.31.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.