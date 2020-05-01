Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Shares Gap Up to $0.77

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.78, but opened at $0.77. Matinas BioPharma shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 684,922 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Aegis started coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Sunday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Matinas BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,011,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matinas BioPharma by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 64,122 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Matinas BioPharma by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 794,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Matinas BioPharma by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $697,000.

About Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

