Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Position Reduced by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank reduced its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises 1.3% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 37,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.0% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 15.4% in the first quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 24.5% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 399,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $66,059,000 after buying an additional 78,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Tigress Financial upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.54.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.47. 307,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,737,330. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.79. The stock has a market cap of $140.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

