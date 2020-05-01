Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,701 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $187.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,122,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,980. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.79.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

