MKM Partners Increases Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $11.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Matador Resources from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens cut shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. 10,134,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,821,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The company has a market cap of $820.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $371.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.02 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 239,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $479,464.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 461,632 shares of company stock worth $1,023,724. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,471,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,290,000 after buying an additional 639,279 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 281.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 523,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $6,797,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 213.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 555,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 378,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $5,689,000.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.