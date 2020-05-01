Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded down $5.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.72. 474,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,821. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

