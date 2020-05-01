Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $238.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus raised their target price on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Moody’s from $294.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.80.

Shares of MCO traded down $11.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $287.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $844,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $9,532,632.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,951 shares of company stock valued at $12,887,768 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,459,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,590,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,809,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,568,000 after acquiring an additional 388,527 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 842,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,133,000 after purchasing an additional 188,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,179,000 after acquiring an additional 180,422 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

