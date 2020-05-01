Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.80-8.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.66. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.Moody’s also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.80-8.40 EPS.

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.80.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $2.06 on Friday, hitting $241.84. 764,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,170. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.75. Moody’s has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $287.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 5,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $1,351,876.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,164.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $9,532,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,951 shares of company stock worth $12,887,768 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

