Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Gap Down to $7.62

Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.25, but opened at $7.62. Navient shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 67,848 shares trading hands.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens upgraded Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Navient alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.26). Navient had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,593,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,787 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at about $4,531,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,171,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,786,000 after purchasing an additional 528,699 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 851,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 443,020 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 508,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 387,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.