NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) PT Raised to $13.00

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its price target raised by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on NeoPhotonics from $9.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

NPTN stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. 2,511,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,917. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $474.95 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.45.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.48 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $156,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

