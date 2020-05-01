New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,722,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 47,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Starbucks worth $113,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9,345.1% in the 1st quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,139 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 33,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 87,574 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 50,465 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,174,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,842,250. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.79. The company has a market capitalization of $92.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

