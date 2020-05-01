New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 972,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of United Parcel Service worth $90,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,258,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 143.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.32.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

