New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,459 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 60,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Express were worth $79,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,620,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 333,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,408,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 22.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 71,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of American Express by 82.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express stock traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.25. 6,544,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,467,441. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day moving average of $114.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 12.74%. American Express’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens lowered their price target on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

