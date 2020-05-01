New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Amgen worth $186,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,322,385,000 after purchasing an additional 236,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,903,776,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,029,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,704,000 after purchasing an additional 103,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.22. 5,702,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,172. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird downgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.20.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

