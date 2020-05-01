New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,791,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 148,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Gilead Sciences worth $133,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 198,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 111.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $714,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.4% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.11.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $204,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,647 shares of company stock worth $5,860,653. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.00. 39,148,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,636,668. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

