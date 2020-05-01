New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,442,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,500 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of The Coca-Cola worth $240,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

Shares of KO traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $45.89. 20,790,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,524,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

