New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $107.40 Million Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,138,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $107,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,251,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,716,388,000 after acquiring an additional 322,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,523,634,000 after acquiring an additional 782,934 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,292,724,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE UTX traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.90. 10,321,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.65. The stock has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $158.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.