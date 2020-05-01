New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $133.29 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,333,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $133,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,773,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,823. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 92,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $11,229,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,951,919.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,952,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,861 shares of company stock valued at $23,109,093 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

