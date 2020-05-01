New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $142.27 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $142,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.79. 3,752,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,464,401. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

