New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,058,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $174,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,457,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $187.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,122,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,980. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.88 and a 200 day moving average of $194.79. The stock has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

