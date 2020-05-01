New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,563,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 352,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $159,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1,263.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 54,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 50,437 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth about $435,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 191.5% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2,219.6% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 39,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 20.4% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 191,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 32,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.05. 29,380,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,909,781. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $118.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.99.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

