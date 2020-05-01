New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,964 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Costco Wholesale worth $180,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $303.00. 3,791,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

