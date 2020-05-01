New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 45,000 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,171,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of AbbVie worth $165,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in AbbVie by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

ABBV traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.20. 15,523,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,673,006. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

