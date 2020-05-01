New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 60,600 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $174,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $154.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,172,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.06 and a 200-day moving average of $131.15.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 197.26%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $29,213,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,441,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,780,842,613.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,106,320 shares of company stock valued at $162,306,238 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.