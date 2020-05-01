New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,300 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Dominion Energy worth $74,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.13. 3,144,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.25. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.93.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

