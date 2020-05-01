New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of 3M worth $112,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $11,477,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $1,359,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.54.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,664,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,150. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.77 and its 200-day moving average is $160.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $192.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.