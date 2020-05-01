NewFocus Financial Group LLC Acquires 30,248 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 202.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,248 shares during the quarter. United Technologies accounts for about 2.0% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTX. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTX. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,321,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The company has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average is $129.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

