NewFocus Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

In related news, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,625,371.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 242,107 shares of company stock worth $18,153,168 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.27. 7,123,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,384,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

