NewFocus Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,234 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,932,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,215,000 after buying an additional 3,054,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.17. The stock had a trading volume of 26,070,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,376,699. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average is $40.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

