NewFocus Financial Group LLC Has $8.41 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.9% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $291.16. 11,221,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,401,047. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.