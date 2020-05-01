NewFocus Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 27,456 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,960.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.05. 837,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,778. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.31. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

