NewFocus Financial Group LLC Sells 2,979 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.3% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

LOW stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.75. 4,811,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,003,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.