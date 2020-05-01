NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,483,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,089. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.48. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35. The company has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

