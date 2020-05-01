NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of NextEra Energy worth $168,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Insiders sold a total of 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

NEE traded down $4.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,483,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,089. The firm has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.31. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

