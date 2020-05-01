Nikulski Financial Inc. Buys 86 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LMT traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $389.06. 1,342,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,836. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.60. The stock has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

