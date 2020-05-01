Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,098 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.0% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $4.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $303.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,791,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,808. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.41. The company has a market cap of $134.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

