Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,050,296 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average of $63.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

