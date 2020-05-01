Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $3.72 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,571,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,275,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,807,678,000 after buying an additional 118,756 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,192,000 after acquiring an additional 92,140 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,941,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,410,000 after acquiring an additional 85,394 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,179,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,360. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $192.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4254 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

