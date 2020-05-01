Nikulski Financial Inc. Reduces Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,043 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,905,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,870,000 after acquiring an additional 950,202 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,061,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,843,000 after purchasing an additional 63,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,382,000 after buying an additional 498,167 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,608,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,215,000 after buying an additional 274,118 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,606,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,968,000 after buying an additional 64,880 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF stock remained flat at $$34.65 during trading hours on Thursday. 3,938,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,559,407. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.13.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

