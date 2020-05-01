Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 1,572 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after acquiring an additional 32,355 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 116,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,382,000 after purchasing an additional 105,382 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after buying an additional 353,778 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,964,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,877,982. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.54.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.