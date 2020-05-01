NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Increased by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 3.3% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock traded down $9.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,534,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,809,755. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.74.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.