NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Gap Down to $2.18

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.08, but opened at $2.18. NY MTG TR INC/SH shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 4,417,178 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

Get NY MTG TR INC/SH alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a current ratio of 118.84 and a quick ratio of 118.84. The company has a market cap of $879.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.72.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, analysts expect that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Jason T. Serrano acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 412,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,531.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Mumma acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,967.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 165,500 shares of company stock worth $746,740. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 61.9% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.