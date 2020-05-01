Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,140 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $51.55. 6,000,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,591,156. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $169.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

