OST Market Capitalization Achieves $5.16 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. OST has a total market cap of $5.16 million and $514,551.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OST has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDCM, OKEx and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.18 or 0.02415074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00198913 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00062720 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00043018 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC.

OST Profile

OST launched on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,498,543 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official website is ost.com

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDCM, Gate.io, Coinsuper, Huobi, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

